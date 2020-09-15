Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Travel

Horror as man falls 137m from ride

15th Sep 2020 12:14 PM

 

A 21-year-old Florida amusement-park worker has fallen to his death while performing a routine safety check on what's billed as the world's tallest swing ride.

Jacob David Kaminsky was about halfway up the 137-metre StarFlyer ride at ICON Park in Orlando, Florida, when he fell to the bottom platform, news station WKMG reported.

The 21-year-old was working on the ride.
The 21-year-old was working on the ride.

He was rushed to Orlando Regional Medical Centre, where he was pronounced dead, the outlet reported.

"It's a shock. [We are] saddened by it. Any time there is an injury or something of this nature, it's extremely sad," said John Stine, ICON's director of sales and marketing, to the news outlet.

Mr Stine said the ride will be closed as authorities investigate the fatal incident.

Ena Hillsman and her family from Augusta, Georgia, were on holiday in Orlando this week and had planned to take her son on the ride.

"I pray the family finds some kind of comfort in the situation," she told local media.

- with New York Post

Originally published as Horror as man falls 137m from ride

More Stories

death fall florida swing theme park ride travel

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man allegedly slams head against wall while in custody

        Premium Content Man allegedly slams head against wall while in custody

        Crime IN AN attempt to convince police to release him from custody, a 50-year-old Dalby man headbutted the walls of his cell until he was transported to Toowoomba watch...

        CANCELLED: Iconic Melon Fest falls victim to COVID

        Premium Content CANCELLED: Iconic Melon Fest falls victim to COVID

        News THE biannual festival in the world’s watermelon capital has been cancelled due to...

        Dalby man sentenced for grievous bodily harm faces court again

        Premium Content Dalby man sentenced for grievous bodily harm faces court...

        Crime A RAID on a Dalby man’s home uncovered varying amounts of drugs and an ice coffee...

        Magistrates denies claim Dalby man’s drug stash was ‘minor’

        Premium Content Magistrates denies claim Dalby man’s drug stash was ‘minor’

        Crime A SEARCH warrant that uncovered several clip seal bags of drugs, pipes, and scales...