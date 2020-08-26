Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Jeff Horn's greatest foe has delivered a devastating takedown of Tim Tszyu, predicting an ugly night for the Sydney-sider.
Jeff Horn's greatest foe has delivered a devastating takedown of Tim Tszyu, predicting an ugly night for the Sydney-sider.
Boxing

Horn will 'crush' Tim Tszyu

by Peter Badel
26th Aug 2020 6:37 PM

Jeff Horn will "crush" Tim Tszyu in Townsville.

That's the verdict of Horn's great foe Michael Zerafa, who predicts The Hornet's fusion of power and strength will belt Tszyu into submission in Australia's fight of the year.

If anyone can appreciate the courage and staying power of Horn, it is 'Pretty Boy' Zerafa, who stopped the Queenslander last August before losing the return bout on points in their Brisbane bloodbath a week before Christmas.

Watch Horn vs Tszyu in an all-Aussie Super Fight, Live on Main Event and Kayo, Wednesday 26 August, 7pm AEST. ORDER NOW >

Despite being the B-side of the fight, Tszyu (15-0, 11KO) is the hot favourite with bookmakers at $1.55, but Zerafa warned the son of Kostya to brace for the first defeat of his professional career.

"Jeff's power and experience will crush Tim," Zerafa said ahead of the 15,000-sellout bout at Queensland Country Bank Stadium.

"I saw their face-off the other day and I couldn't believe how small Tim Tszyu was. He has the physique of a 12-year-old girl. He is a boy in a man's world and he will find that out very quickly against Jeff.

"If it goes to a decision, Tim might steal the rounds, but I don't see it going the distance."

MORE BOXING 

Smarter, fitter Horn has shock in store for Tszyu

Ring drama rocks Horn-Tszyu fight night

Originally published as Horn will 'crush 12-year-old girl' Tim Tszyu

boxing jeff horn tim tszyu

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Western Downs farmers in $6 billion of rural debt

        Premium Content REVEALED: Western Downs farmers in $6 billion of rural debt

        Rural SHOCKING statistics reveal Western Downs and Central Highlands make up one-third of Queensland’s rural debt.

        WATCH: Western Downs homes raided in massive drug seizures

        Premium Content WATCH: Western Downs homes raided in massive drug seizures

        News DRUG BUST: Police raided multiple Western Downs homes and charged 11 people with...

        Western Downs hospitals adapt visiting rules after cases surge

        Premium Content Western Downs hospitals adapt visiting rules after cases...

        Health VISITING capacities have been altered in Western Downs hospitals in light of the...

        Why Western Downs has been blanketed in smoke

        Premium Content Why Western Downs has been blanketed in smoke

        News DALBY and Chinchilla residents can expect smoke to linger all week. FULL DETAILS:...