Hopes to strike gold, silver with new site near Moranbah

QX Resources Limited is searching and drilling for gold and silver near Clermont. Picture: File

There are hopes to strike it rich in gold and silver with a new 232sq km prospecting tenement approved northwest of Moranbah.

Publicly-listed company QX Resources Limited has announced it was approved for the Llanarth Project in the Drummond Basin, taking its total holdings in the area to 350sq km.

Non-executive director Roger Jackson said they were confident the tenement, adjacent to Gregory Developmental Rd, would deliver success for shareholders.

"We've been doing some exploration work over the past 12 months which has been very, very positive," Mr Jackson said.

"We feel that we have a good understanding of what we're looking for."

QX Resources Limited has been approved for a prospecting tenement covering 232sq km in Queensland's Drummond Basin near Clermont to search for gold and silver. Picture: QX Resources Limited.

Mr Jackson explained exploring for minerals was like putting together pieces of a puzzle until it became clear what was there.

"Everyone's got their own science around how they think something can be found," he said.

"We're only in early days.

"Certainly our aim is one day to be mining."

He said the prospecting would offer jobs for local drilling companies and service providers with hopes to create more mining jobs once they struck minerals.

The company was also drilling at the nearby historical mine, Lucky Break, 100km north of Clermont.

"Lucky Break is a very compelling opportunity for QX and I look forward to updating shareholders on the program, reporting some new results from the recent site visit and some very exciting new geological data that we defined," Mr Jackson said.

Fellow minerals company Ramelius Resources previously held a tenement covering the Llanarth Project site but did not end up mining the area.