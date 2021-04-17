Hopes fade for missing fisherman

Only the hat of missing fisherman Trent Riley has been located after went overboard on Wednesday while not wearing a life jacket.

The search for a fisherman missing off the Queensland coast has entered its fourth day, with hopes fading he will be found alive.

Trent Riley, 26, is believed to have been fishing in Moreton Bay on Wednesday afternoon when he went overboard.

"We still have the same resources looking for him," a police spokesman told NCA NewsWire.

Water Police, Volunteer Marine Rescue, helicopters and the Coast Guard have resumed their search Trent Riley, who is believed to have fallen off a boat in Moreton Bay. Picture: Facebook

The search crew discovered his small aluminium boat driving "uncontrolled" in a circle off Mud Island, near the Port of Brisbane at 3.30pm on Wednesday.

His hat was located floating off St Helena Island.

"Search efforts will continue throughout the weekend into next week with assistance of volunteer marine rescue organisations, search and rescue helicopters and external agencies" police said in a statement.

Trent Riley’s boat ‘Lydia’ was found abandoned in Moreton Bay. Picture: Supplied

Acting Inspector Mark Mooney said on Thursday it appeared Mr Riley hadn't been wearing a life jacket and his mobile phone and a fishing rod were missing, which led them to believe he may have fallen overboard.

"He has just been wearing a fishing shirt and jeans," he said.

Acting Insp. Mooney also said there was no significant damage to the boat.

A flotilla of search for Trent Riley, 26, across Moreton Bay. Picture: Supplied / Nine News Queensland

More than a dozen boats are patrolling Moreton Bay while aerial surveillance is also being conducted in the hope of finding Mr Riley alive.

Family and friends of Mr Riley have also taken to the waters, adding to the flotilla of search vessels.

He is described as caucasian, about 183cm tall, of a "proportionate build" with a fair complexion and brown hair.

