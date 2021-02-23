Hoon busted chucking a burnout in front of police

A young man decided it would be a bright idea chuck a burnout in front of Chinchilla police officers along the Warrego Highway in town.

A Chinchilla police spokesman said the 20-year-old man was issued with a notice at 3.30pm on Saturday, February 20.

The spokesman said officers will be cracking down on dangerous drivers such as hoons, as they’re putting their safety at risk, as well as the safety of the community.

“We urge residents to come forward to police and report hooning, and any video footage of the incident would greatly assist police in holding those accountable,” he said.