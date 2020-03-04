Honeymooners ‘so drunk’ they bought hotel

Now, they officially own the hotel they purchased in a love drunk (and rum drunk) stupor.

This British couple got so wasted on their honeymoon in Sri Lanka that they ended up buying the hotel they were staying at.

I'm sure we've all gotten blackout drunk at some point during our lives. Most of the time we'll wake up with a few questionable bruises, even more questionable text messages and a sore head. But in the case of this couple, they woke up to find themselves the proud owners of a Sri Lankan hotel.

Gina Lyons (33) and Mark Lee (35) got married back in June 2017 and embarked on a three-week backpacking trip through Sri Lanka that December. Along their adventures, they checked into a rustic beachfront hotel and immediately hit it off with the staff. So much so that they decided to grab a few bottles of rum and have some beachside bevvies with them.

After being told the lease on the place was almost up (and twelve glasses of rum later) the pair decided it'd be a swell idea to buy the hotel themselves for the bargain price of £30,000 (roughly $59,00 AUD).

Now, they officially own the hotel they purchased in a love drunk (and rum drunk) stupor. It's now been renamed as the 'Lucky Beach Tangalle' and is open for business.

Speaking to The Sun, Gina revealed that they were also tipsy during the more serious chats as the sale was being finalised in the following days.

"We had to take two friends we had made with us so they could translate for us, as the couple didn't speak English themselves. Because we didn't understand most of the conversation, Mark and I were just sat drinking more rum and slowly getting drunk again," she said.

When it came time to pay the second half of the lease, Gina discovered she was pregnant. Understandably the couple were sent into a financial frenzy by the news, but they ploughed on regardless.

By July 2018, the pair officially became owners of the business and have since had a regular flow of customers through the door. The 7-room B&B is now enjoying a 9.4 rating on booking.com and welcomes visitors from all over the world.

Despite their good fortune, both Gina and Mark have agreed to make all major life decisions from this point onward completely sober.

This origially appeared on Whimn and has been republished with permission.