Honeybears start pre-season strong in Kingaroy

Both teams were yet to score a goal, the clock was ticking down and time was running.

The Chinchilla Honeybears managing to hold them off until in the last minute, the opposition slides one through the goal, defeating the girls in the final.

The Chinchilla Honeybears alongside the bears, the over bears over 35 years old) and the honey bears all packed up their bags on the weekend to compete in the South Burnett Soccer Sevens to start their pre-season.

Picking up where they left off last year the honeybear had the best result out of the three teams, finishing second overall.

Honeybears player Nikola Stevenson admitted the game was a little closer than they hoping however there was positive signs heading in the regularalr season.

“It was very intensive playing against a Sunshine Coast team who are used to playing a higher level of com,” she said.

“It was our fourth game for the day so I think our legs were a little tired.”

“I think it just came down to the fact there was lack opportunities but I’m glad that we were able to hold them out for so long because they didn’t look like scoring till the final five minutes.”

Unfortunately the men although putting up a good fight where able to win a match during the tournament.

That could have been due to the fact that five of their players where doing double duties, playing for the old bears as well and 9-10 games over the weekend.

The old bears put of better performance making it all the way to the semi final but coming up short with 0-1 loss.

Both the honeybears and bears are ready to fire in 2020.