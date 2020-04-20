Homeschooling website crashes before day starts

HOME SCHOOLING: Teachers are busily adapting the state's school curriculum to remote learning lessons for term 2 as local online teacher Kathy Sheehan launches an online course to help students understand the panic of Covid-19.

THE State Government's learning at home sites have reportedly crashed before the school day has even started, with frustrated parents sitting at home trying to log on with their children.

The State Government's homeschooling website has crashed this morning.

Parents have reportedly been unable to access the Learning Place and the Learning at Home websites, online resources for that house learning materials for students to use while they homeschool for the first five weeks of school.

The websites were unable to be used just minutes into the first day of Term 2, as the majority of the state's students start homeschooling for five weeks.

It comes after parents were told to keep their children home from school, with classrooms only open to children of essential workers who can't work from home.

People trying to log onto the sites this morning got a message reading: "This site can't be reached. The connection was reset."

Authorities were expecting less than 100,000 children to turn up to schools today - only about 10 to 15 per cent of the total number of Queensland students.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk yesterday said day one would be confusing while Education Minister Grace Grace pre-empted "teething problems".

Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington said angry parents were already reaching out to her.

"Labor have had weeks to get this right and have completely failed at the first hurdle," she told The Courier-Mail.

"From day one, the LNP called for more devices and better internet connections to ensure no child missed out on their education.

"Parents have every right to be angry and frustrated at Annastacia Palaszczuk today.

"Parents should have been able to send their kids to school if they wanted too."

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said she wasn't aware of it happening and would get Education Minister Grace Grace to respond.

"I think we always said there was going to be some teething issues and probably it's been overwhelmed by the number of people that are actually logging on ... so happy to look into that issue," she said.