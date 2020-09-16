Homes raided across Chinchilla, powerful drugs seized

OPERATION Impede is in full swing as Chinchilla police continue to crackdown on drugs in the Western Downs district – charging five people with 13 drug related offences after four homes were raided.

The raids uncovered common dangerous drugs found in Chinchilla such as methamphetamine and cannabis, although the hallucinogenic drugs, lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) and N-dimethyltryptamine (DMT), were also seized.

A Chinchilla police spokeswoman said the hallucinogenic drugs were seized from a Pilkington St address along with cannabis, on Tuesday, September 15, about 11am.

The spokeswoman said on the same day, a search warrant was executed at a Barnsley St home which uncovered methamphetamine, and also at homes on Wambo and North Sts where cannabis was found.

The warrants are the latest to be executed as part of Operation Impede - which has resulted in Chinchilla and Tara Police charging 31 locals with 90 offences with 18 homes were raided by officers in August.

More recently a 58-year-old Tara woman was busted running a cannabis farm, and tried to hide her plants from police during the raid.

It occurred on September 6, when police searched a property on Machaness Rd and found over 200 cannabis plants, 50 grams of cannabis, utensils, and other items used in the production of dangerous drugs.

The woman was charged with one count each of producing dangerous drugs, possessing dangerous drugs, obstructing police, possessing drug utensils and possessing anything used in the commission of a drug crime.

More to come…