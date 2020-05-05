Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A homemade cannon and two unregistered rifles were discovered at an Injune property.
A homemade cannon and two unregistered rifles were discovered at an Injune property.
News

Homemade cannon, unregistered guns uncovered in search

lucy rutherford
, lucy.rutherford@westernstarnews.com
5th May 2020 4:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have uncovered a homemade cannon during the search of home north of Injune on Friday.

Officers from Roma and Injune attended the property at Beilba on May 1 where they spoke with a 37-year-old man, who allegedly advised them the unregistered cannon located on the lawn was used to shoot homemade cannon balls into the nearby dam.

A further search of the residence resulted in an unregistered semi-automatic rifle being located in a bedroom, as well as an unregistered bolt-action rifle in a hidden safe.

The man was issued a notice to appear in the Roma Magistrates Court on June 10, charged with one count each of possess unregistered Cat A weapon, possess unregistered Cat B weapon and possess unregistered Cat D weapon.

Police are reminding locals that weapons must be registered and should be stored in accordance with the legislation including unloaded and ammunition stored separately.

Any information in relation to unregistered firearms or unlicensed weapons holders can be forwarded to police.

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Border openings unlikely ‘anytime soon’: Premier

        premium_icon Border openings unlikely ‘anytime soon’: Premier

        News Any lifting on travel restrictions will be initially focused on allowing Queenslanders to travel within their own state, rather than reopening borders.

        ‘Get tested': Qld Govt appeal as COVID-19 curve crushed

        ‘Get tested': Qld Govt appeal as COVID-19 curve crushed

        News Premier provides latest on new coronavirus cases in Queensland

        Water price relief granted for southwest farmers

        premium_icon Water price relief granted for southwest farmers

        Rural Irrigators of the southwest will not pay a cent more for their water in the coming...

        Western Downs Regional Council CEO reappointed

        premium_icon Western Downs Regional Council CEO reappointed

        Council News The council leader was reappointed following the recent post-election meeting of...