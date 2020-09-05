Menu
PLACE TO CALL HOME: A homeless man sought refuge at QGC.
Crime

Homeless man charged for trespassing on QGC grounds

Meg Gannon
5th Sep 2020 12:00 PM
IN SEARCH of a place to stay after becoming homeless, Thomas Harry Quinn took refuge on the Shell QGC grounds in Tara before being bailed up for trespassing, a court has heard.

Police prosecutor sergeant Derek Brady told the court police received a complaint from QGC about an issue of trespassing on July 5.

When police arrived they found a Land Cruiser on the grounds, and saw an occupant inside the car throw something out of the vehicle.

Investigations showed the items tossed from the car were less than one gram of marijuana and a water pipe.

Quinn told the court he had been homeless at the time and was living in his vehicle and in a vacant dwelling just outside the property.

Quinn pleaded guilty to possessing utensils or pipes that had been used, possessing dangerous drugs and trespass.

He was fined $700, and no conviction was recorded.

dalby court and crime dalby magistrates court

