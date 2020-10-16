Home brew fuels knife attack

A woman who armed herself with two serrated knives pierced her partner's heart during a home-brew ­fuelled frenzied attack.

On the night of June 24, 2018, Tamara Jasmin Roughsey, 25, and her partner were watching the State of Origin at their Mornington Island house.

They had been drinking home brew that day, the Townsville District Court heard, and an argument broke out after Roughsey's partner accused her of ­infidelity.

The court heard Roughsey's partner punched her eight times to the face in the bedroom, knocking her to the ground before punching her three times on the floor. A friend at the house at the time intervened and pulled Roughsey's partner out of the bedroom.

Crown prosecutor Monqiue Sheppard said Roughsey then grabbed two serrated knives and stabbed her partner in the chest before running outside.

"The complainant has continued to flee down the road. Due to the severity of his injuries, he has fallen on the road," she said.

Tamara Jasmin Roughsey was jailed for four years' for grievous bodily harm. (Woman on top of top wearing blue and white stripe single with black hair.)

"The defendant has knelt down on his side and held the knife to his throat, and held the other knife over her head and thrust it to his chest."

Ms Sheppard said the man was flown to Townsville University Hospital where he was diagnosed with a pierced right ventricle.

Roughsey pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm and common assault.

Roughsey's barrister said his client had been in a relationship with her partner for two years and was currently living with her parents in Kirwan.

"Ms Roughsey attempted to retreat to the bedroom but the complainant has persisted," he said.

"It is accepted by (the prosecution) that the defendant would assault Ms Roughsey approximately once a week."

Judge John Coker said it was fortunate her partner had made a full recovery.

"It is clear it was a dreadful situation for all concerned," he said.

"The indication given by the doctors at the time (was) if he had not been treated he would have likely died."

Declaring the 537 days spent in pre-sentence custody as time served, Judge Coker sentenced Roughsey to four years' jail suspended after 18 months.

Originally published as Home brew fuels knife attack