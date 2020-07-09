HOLLYWOOD legend Baz Luhrmann has been spotted shopping with his daughter in Cairns after coronavirus brought filming of his latest blockbuster to a standstill.

The Moulin Rouge and Great Gatsby director has been using the filming off-season to spend time in the Far North with his family.

Hollywood director Baz Luhrmann and daughter Lily tried on matching handmade Artiz pearl and ruby necklaces from The Other Shop in Cairns during a forced filming hiatus for an upcoming Elvis Presley biopic. PICTURE: THE OTHER SHOP / FACEBOOK

He was seen in the CBD with daughter Lilly yesterday at homewares and fashion store The Other Shop in Oceania Walk Arcade.

The shop posted about the surprise meeting on social media.

"Baz & Lilly … super cool Dad & Daughter matching @artiz pearl & ruby necklaces … handmade in Cairns," it said.

"Thanks guys was super fun styling with you.

"Cairns is looking brighter."

Mr Luhrmann was filming a new Elvis Presley biopic on the Gold Coast until COVID-19 forced a hiatus.

Cairns has long been a playground for the rich and famous including multiple recent visits from the Fresh Prince himself, Will Smith.

Originally published as Hollywood star spotted shopping in Cairns