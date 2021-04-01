Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Matt Damon and The Ice Man took a selfie together at Rainbow Beach.
Matt Damon and The Ice Man took a selfie together at Rainbow Beach.
Celebrity

Hollywood heart-throb ‘shares waves’ with lucky local

Kristen Camp
1st Apr 2021 10:06 AM | Updated: 11:37 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A lucky Rainbow Beach local got to meet and surf with Hollywood heart-throb Matt Damon who was surfing with his family, the Liam Hemsworth and surfing legend Luke Munro at Double Island Point, this week.

The "Ice Man", also known as Rob, who delivers ice to campgrounds at Teewah, Double Island Point, The Lagoon and Rainbow Beach, said he had the best job in the world, and it certainly would have to come close.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS:

"I caught up with them Sunday and Monday afternoon ... we had a conversation about how this place is paradise," Rob said.

"They were all having a great time surfing with their families, pushing their kids on the waves.

"It was all about having fun and enjoying family time."

Rob said it was a "privilege" to meet and share waves with the stars and their families.

WIN: Win $20,000 cash or $100 gift cards

"Thanks for the memories," he said.

This comes after Matt Damon was spotted in Noosa on Sunday morning.

The star is currently filming Thor: Love And Thunder in Sydney.

double island point editors picks hemsworth brothers liam hemsworth luke munro matt damon rainbow beach
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman allegedly knocks over bin, evades police

        Premium Content Woman allegedly knocks over bin, evades police

        Crime Police have charged a Chinchilla woman with eight offences following an alleged incident where she evaded police during an attempted intercept.

        • 1st Apr 2021 11:03 AM
        Easter 'good to go' as Premier lifts lockdown

        Easter 'good to go' as Premier lifts lockdown

        News Annastacia Palaszczuk lifts lockdown

        ‘Groundhog Day': Anger as Premier keeps state guessing

        Premium Content ‘Groundhog Day': Anger as Premier keeps state guessing

        News Brisbane lockdown uncertainty continues amid COVID cases

        COVID check-in app mandatory from May 1

        Premium Content COVID check-in app mandatory from May 1

        Health COVID check-in app mandatory across Queensland in weeks