Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Environment

Holiday swimmers' close call with 3m bull shark

by Greg Stolz
21st Sep 2020 3:43 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The school holidays have only just started and already there's been a shark scare at one of the Gold Coast's most popular beaches.

A 3m bull shark has reportedly swum under swimmers at Snapper Rocks on Monday morning, just metres from where a Coast real estate agent was fatally mauled while surfing at Greenmount on September 8.

The alarm was raised by shark monitoring service Dorsal Shark Reports.

It follows the horrific attack on Mr Slater and a spate of recent shark encounters including a paddle boarder who was reportedly bumped by a 5m great white at Burleigh Heads last Thursday.

Large schools of baitfish have also been prolific at Coast beaches in recent weeks.

Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate has said beachgoers should be 'alert but not alarmed' about entering the ocean during the school holidays.

Surf lifesavers and council lifeguards have also stepped up shark patrols, using helicopters, drones and jet skis.

They have urged people to avoid swimming at dawn and dusk and when conditions are murky.

Community Newsletter SignUp
bull sharks editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Desperate plea for plan to save Queensland

        Premium Content Desperate plea for plan to save Queensland

        News Creating jobs and driving down crime are overwhelmingly the top priorities across the state the Your Say 2020 survey has revealed.

        What Queenslanders really think of our state

        Premium Content What Queenslanders really think of our state

        News Sentiment survey: Queenslanders have their say

        Western Downs kids supported through Health-e-Regions

        Premium Content Western Downs kids supported through Health-e-Regions

        News CONNECTING country kids to specialists and delivering outcomes - Health-e-Regions...

        FULL LIST: 30 roads in Western Downs, set for upgrade

        Premium Content FULL LIST: 30 roads in Western Downs, set for upgrade

        News HERE’S the full list of roads set for an upgrade in the Western Downs.