Holiday hack: Queenslanders turn four days' leave into 10

Felicity Ripper
Rachael Rosel & Felicity Ripper
22nd Apr 2021 5:25 AM
Two Mondays off in row is a rarity, which is why Queenslanders are taking full advantage of back-to-back public holidays by turning them into a 10-day break - and only using four days of leave to do it.

The Anzac Day public holiday falls next Monday, April 26, while Queensland's Labour Day holiday is the following Monday, May 3 - so by taking next Tuesday to Friday as leave, the state's employees can parlay four days off into 10.

And from roughing it in the bush to the lap of luxury hotels, there's no shortage of options around the state for those looking for a well-deserved getaway.

 

Belinda McDonnell from Eumundi with sons Hudson, 9, and Noah, 7, at a glamping tent at Habitat Noosa campground at Lake Cootharaba. Picture: Lachie Millard
Belinda McDonnell from Eumundi with sons Hudson, 9, and Noah, 7, at a glamping tent at Habitat Noosa campground at Lake Cootharaba. Picture: Lachie Millard

 

Belinda McDonnell, from Eumundi on the Sunshine Coast, works at the popular eco-tourism destination Habitat Noosa, and said she was almost fully booked out for both upcoming long weekends.

"We just have some free camping spots left available and the recent fine weather has made the perfect conditions for camping," Ms McDonnell said.

But for herself and her two boys Hudson and Noah, it'll be a long-awaited trip to her mum after months of uncertain boarders have kept them apart.

"It's really exciting being able to extend your time away with the ones you love," she said.

"Due to COVID-19 and border closures, I haven't seen my mum in about two years and she hasn't seen my boys since they were really little."

 

