Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The Holden Commodore VF was the last Holden produced in Australia
The Holden Commodore VF was the last Holden produced in Australia
Motoring

Holden to quit Australia

by David McCowen
17th Feb 2020 12:03 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The Australian brand will be retired by General Motors as the American car giant moves to address falling demand for its cars.

Holden told dealers this afternoon that GM decided to pull out of Australia following a decision to stop building cars in right-hand-drive.

It is expected to make a public announcement soon.

This follows Holden axing the Commodore and Astra in December due to slow sales, saying at the time it was concentrating on more profitable, higher volume SUVs.

The Commodore was the country's best-selling car for 15 years, reaching a peak of 94,642 sales in 1998.

A senior multi-franchise Holden dealer, who declined to be named, said the move was "not a huge surprise".

"Customer inquiries have dried up and the franchise is simply not what it used to be," he said.

Holden ceased making the Commodore in Australia in 2017 and sales spiralled from that point on.

This year it has sold just 43,176 cars, a far cry from the 106,092 it sold just five years ago.

 

More to come

More Stories

Show More
editors picks general motors holden motoring

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Public v private: Who’s winning the OP wars

        premium_icon Public v private: Who’s winning the OP wars

        Education They both have their merits, but which sector came out on top among Queensland's 2019 OP results: public or private? INTERACTIVE TABLES

        How much rain we need to break drought

        premium_icon How much rain we need to break drought

        Weather Most of Queensland drought declared despite heavy rainfall

        How state’s crime has grown over past five years

        premium_icon How state’s crime has grown over past five years

        Crime How crime has grown over last five years under Palaszczuk Government

        Flooded roads force southwest mineworkers to take helicopter

        premium_icon Flooded roads force southwest mineworkers to take helicopter

        News A Western Downs power station keeps powering despite the circumstances, flying...