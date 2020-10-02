HIV positive man chained up and raped man he met on Grindr

A court has heard of a terrifying attack that saw a man chained up and raped by Ian Robert Madden, who was HIV positive.

A court has heard of a terrifying attack that saw a man chained up and raped by Ian Robert Madden, who was HIV positive.

A HIV-POSITIVE man wore a Batman mask when he chained up a man he met on the dating app Grindr and raped him in a "terrifying" attack, a court has heard.

Ian Robert Madden was today sentenced to six years and six months' imprisonment for the "brutal" rape of another man in April last year.

District Court judge Richard Jones took into account submissions that Madden would have a more difficult time in prison due to his sexuality, mental health issues and the coronavirus related restrictions.

The court heard Madden met his victim on the gay dating app Grindr and the pair agreed to meet up for oral sex at Madden's Brisbane home.

But the encounter took a sinister turn when Madden used chains to bind his victim's wrists before anally raping him while wearing a Batman mask over his face.

Judge Jones said despite knowing he was HIV positive, Madden did not use a condom when he "brutally" raped his victim.

Madden faced trial on eight charges this week including three counts of rape and he was acquitted on five offences but found guilty of one count of rape, common assault and deprivation of liberty.

Judge Jones said he did not accept submissions that the rape was not premeditated.

"The anal rape occurred after violence and including the binding of the complainant," Judge Jones said.

"It may well be when he arrived you may not have intended to do what you finally did do but there can be little doubt this rape was not a spontaneous action of the moment."

Judge Jones said forcing the victim to "relive that night" by giving evidence at the trial reflected a "lack of remorse" from Madden.

The court heard Madden, who has been in jail for 17 months already, had taken steps to better himself in prison and suffered a troubled childhood which the judge acknowledged "no doubt has had a significant impact on your life and your ability to function within society in a normal way".

Judge Jones said the attack had a "profound impact" on the victim who was already a troubled man who is now "more troubled" and suffers from PTSD.

"His wrists were bound by chain," he said.

"He would have been terrified at the time."

Madden was sentenced to six years and six months imprisonment with 13 months declared as time already served

He will be eligible for parole on January 2, 2022.

"I take into account your sexuality and mental health issues will make it more difficult for you to serve time in custody than others," Judge Jones said.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

Originally published as HIV positive man chained, raped Grindr date