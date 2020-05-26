Hit show finally gets new season air date

Foxtel has finally announced when we can expect the new season of Wentworth to drop.

The hugely popular Aussie prison drama returns with season 8 on Tuesday July 28 at 8.30pm on FOX SHOWCASE.

The show, which has a diehard loyal fanbase around the world, aired season seven in May last year, with fans eagerly awaiting the next chapter after an explosive finale. We're not giving away spoilers here, but you can stream it on Foxtel Now if you need to catch up (minor hint, it was an absolute bloodbath).

The cast of Wentworth season 8.

The next chapter will see the prison community reeling from the aftermath of the bloody siege, with a new leader at the helm and four heritage characters from the original Prisoner series set to shake things up.

Most of our favourites are set to return for season eight, including Leah Purcell (Rita Connors), Pamela Rabe (Joan Ferguson), Kate Atkinson (Vera Bennett), Katrina Milosevice (Sue Jenkins) and Kate Jenkinson (Allie Novak), among others.

We've also got some newbies in the line-up, with Kate Box, Jane Hall and Zoe Terakes joining the gang.

Wentworth cast members Katrina Milosevic, Jane Hall, Robbie Magasiva, Kate Box and Zoe Terakes. Picture: Sarah Matray

Prisoner heritage character Judy Bryant will also enter Wentworth for the penultimate season.

The show began filming in Melbourne in October last year.

The final, ninth season will also feature 10 episodes and will likely air some time next year.

