UPGRADE: Queensland Ambulance Service officer in charge at Tara Station Arantxa Stevens at the opening of the Tara . Pic: Supplied
Health

HISTORY MADE: Tara Hospital helipad officially opened

Peta McEachern
27th Mar 2021 4:00 PM
Critical patients flown to and from Tara Hospital will receive faster care with the historical opening of their state-of-the-art helipad which was funded by Shell QGC.

Before the helipad was constructed, patients who required medical transfers had to be helicoptered in at the local footy field, usually with the help of SES volunteers - and to the detriment of the playing field.

FOOTY TREK: If you were a Tara patient requiring medical transfer by helicopter, you couldn't leave town without a quick trip to the local footy field. Pic: Google Maps
Past Tara Hospital director of nursing Denelle Morrison said with three or more helicopter transfers occurring each week the helipad would serve as a vital piece of infrastructure.

“There was an understanding that this wasn’t necessarily sustainable, with the increasing requirement of needing the field,” Ms Morrison said.

“For us, it means improved access. We’re no longer tying up another government resource, because these transfers required ambulance and often SES support.

“This was certainly a major body of work, locally lobbied for and requested, and it’s really exciting from that perspective to see it’s been delivered.”

UPGRADE: Tara Hospital Helipad delivers improved access to healthcare. Pic: Supplied
Darling Downs Health Board member Trish Leddington-Hill said the helipad was a tremendous addition to the Tara Hospital and an invaluable asset to the community.

“With Toowoomba as the nearest tertiary referral hospital it’s vital that helicopter transfers from rural areas can be completed as quickly as possible,” Ms Leddington-Hill said.

“This was a joint project between Darling Downs Health and Shell QGC and we are extremely thankful to Shell QGC for providing funding, for flood studies, design and construction, including a state-of-the-art pilot-activated lighting system.

“It was also very pleasing to see construction undertaken by a local firm, Chinchilla-based Western Downs Civil.”

UPGRADE: Shell QGC Vice President Godson Njoku at the Tara helipad opening on Thursday, March 25. Pic: Supplied
Shell QGC Vice President Godson Njoku, who was in Tara for the official opening on Thursday, March 25, said QGC was honoured to have played a part in delivering a vital piece of infrastructure.

“With so many of our people living and working locally, we know what a project like this means for the Tara community. We’re proud to have played our part in this community-led initiative, which will have ongoing benefits for the entire region,” Mr Njoku said.

The project wouldn’t have been possible without the support and dedication of locals, Ms Leddington-Hill acknowledged the following organisations as playing a key role; Tara Helipad Users Group, Tara Futures Group, Tara Consumer Consultative Committee, Tara Neighbourhood Centre, Western Downs Regional Council, Tarcoola Aged Care facility, Weranga Rural Fire Brigade and Queensland Ambulance Service.

