Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Health

History as first Queenslander gets COVID vaccine

by Jeremy Pierce
22nd Feb 2021 9:04 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Queensland's coronavirus vaccine campaign has started in earnest on the Gold Coast.

Just after 8am, registered nurse Zoe Park received the state's first COVID-19 jab from clinical nurse consultant Kellie Kenway at Gold Coast University Hospital.

She is one of 100 frontline heroes lined up to receive the jab on Monday.

Community Newsletter SignUp
Registered Nurse Zoe Park gets the first COVID-19 jab from clinical nurse consultant Kellie Kenway. Picture: ABC Brisbane
Registered Nurse Zoe Park gets the first COVID-19 jab from clinical nurse consultant Kellie Kenway. Picture: ABC Brisbane

It comes after two planes full of 10,000 precious vials touched down yesterday - one in Brisbane and one in Cairns - as vaccine hubs whirr into gear this week, with the first inoculation happening at 8.30am today on the Gold Coast.

Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young said vaccinating all Queensland adults - hopefully by the end of October - would "massively change" the state's response to any future outbreaks, allowing authorities to rely on more traditional measures.

"Vaccine is how you would normally manage outbreaks," she said.

"You don't see us close down the state because we've got a case of measles."

 

 

Originally published as History as first Queenslander gets COVID vaccine

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 health queensland vaccine

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        It’s V-day: First step to getting our lives back

        Premium Content It’s V-day: First step to getting our lives back

        Health Queenslanders are on a path out of drastic lockdowns and border closures as frontline workers pull up their sleeves for the historic COVID-19 jab.

        Queenslanders’ dilemma over assisted dying

        Premium Content Queenslanders’ dilemma over assisted dying

        News Queenslanders back assisted dying, except for their own relatives

        Shadow ministers demand more mental health intervention

        Premium Content Shadow ministers demand more mental health intervention

        Politics Liberal state members have called upon to the Palaszczuk Government provide ‘world...

        Council injects $16 million into Dalby’s water security

        Premium Content Council injects $16 million into Dalby’s water security

        Council News The region's water supply will be bolstered with Western Downs Regional Council...