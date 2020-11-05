Historic Western Downs sign allegedly stolen by thieves

FIND THIS SIGN: Jandowae Bowls Club are appealing to the public to find their historical sign after it was allegedly stolen. Picture: Facebook

FIND THIS SIGN: Jandowae Bowls Club are appealing to the public to find their historical sign after it was allegedly stolen. Picture: Facebook

A SLICE of Western Downs history has been declared missing by concerned members from the Jandowae Bowls Club, and they need your help.

The historic Jandowae and District Bowling Club sign placed in storage underneath their building five years ago is nowhere to be found, with concerned residents asking for its return.

Jandowae Bowls Club chairman George Sturgess, a resident for the last 15 years, can remember when the sign was adorned in the corner of their club at one of their gates.

“I remember when some of our members didn’t like how it grammatically read, with some believing it should be ‘bowls club’ instead of ‘bowling club’,” he said.

“Either way the sign was taken down after that, and put underneath the club.”

Mr Sturgess remembers roughly in 2015 when the club received a whole new coat of paint, prompting members to find the sign so it could receive a clean up as well.

After recently wanting to promote the unique piece of history, Mr Sturgess went to locate the sign underneath the club, to find it had been taken.

“I recently wondered where it was, and I was considering putting it back up since it’s a great piece of history, but then it just wasn’t where we left it,” he said.

“Is it in the shed, no, is it out the back, no.

“It’s gone.”

The club’s chairman went about finding it the old fashioned way, printing out a poster and plastering it on the town’s noticeboard.

How Mr Sturgess was able to find a picture of the sign is remarkable in it of itself.

“I was asked by a lady in town not too long ago to make a slideshow from photos and movies taken in 1962, with the slides kept in the old bank in town,” he said.

“There were about 200 30mm slides from the old photo club, and among that was a small movie doing a tour around Jandowae, where they visited the bowls club, and the golf club.”

Armed with younger relatives who were proficient in social media, Mr Sturgess went about posting the missing sign across various Facebook groups, in hope of its return.

“We’ve had some people say why don’t we just make another sign, but once you make a copy of such a beautiful sign, it no longer has that historical element,” he said.

“If we remade the sign it would have nothing to do with the history of the club.”

History is an important thing to the residents of Jandowae, following the closure of several important businesses in the last few decades.

“In recent years we’ve lost the bank, we’ve lost the hardware store, the only thing we have really have going for us is the Spar,” Mr Sturgess said.

“It’s a part of our history, with it being part of the club since as far back as the 1960s.

“I’m just not sure why someone would take it, you wouldn’t get enough money for scrap, and I couldn’t see anyone putting it up around their house since it’s so recognisable.

“We just want part of our history back.”

