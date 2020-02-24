Highways cut, flood warnings active after heavy rain

Roads around the southwest are closed due to overnight flooding, and more are experiencing flash flooding today.

Roads around the southwest are closed due to overnight flooding, and more are experiencing flash flooding today. Jorja McDonnell

MAJOR roads around the southwest are closed to all traffic today, after heavy rain caused widespread flooding overnight.

It is expected more roads could be cut through the day, with various flood warnings active for river systems around the region.

As of this morning, the following roads are closed:

Warrego Highway, Roma.

Warrego Highway, Muckadilla.

Warrego Highway, Amby.

Warrego Highway, Mitchell.

Warrego Highway, Morven to Charleville

Carnarvon Highway, St George to Surat.

Balonne Highway, St George to Bollon.

Balonne Highway, Bollon to Cunnamulla.

Landsborough Highway, Augathella to Morven.

Landsborough Highway, Blackall.

Mitchell Highway, Augathella.

Roma Southern Rd, Roma.

Roma-Taroom Rd, Roma

Mitchell-St George Rd, Mitchell.

Bollon Rd, Mitchell.

Middle Rd, Mitchell.

Jackson-Wandoan Rd, Jackson.

Kincora Rd, Surat.

Talavera Rd, Surat.

Maranoa Rd, Surat.

Bymount Rd, Surat.

River Rd, Surat.

Warkon Rd, Yuleba.

Petreat Rd, Yuleba.

Warrie Rd, St George.

Teelba Rd, St George.

Whyenbah Rd, St George.

Ballangarry Rd, Thallon.

Quilpie Rd, Quilpie.

Diamantina Development Rd, Quilpie.

Quilpie-Adavale Rd, Quilpie.

Ingeberry Rd, Quilpie.

Adavale-Charleville Rd, Adavale.

Adavale Black Rd, Adavale.

Mt Alfred Rd, Wyandra.

Ward Rd, Tambo.

Dawson Developmental Rd, Tambo.

Even more roads are experiencing flash flooding, and drivers are reminded: if it's flooded, forget it.

More wild weather on the way

Another severe weather warning was activated for the region this morning, predicting damaging winds and more heavy rainfall.

An upper low in the far southwest of the state will maintain a surface trough over the Maranoa and Warrego district; these two systems are triggering areas of rain, showers and thunderstorms with heavy falls.

Heavy rainfall and possible damaging are forecast for the Maranoa and Warrego district, extending to adjacent parts of the Central Highlands and Coalfields, Central West, and Channel Country.

Heavy rain, which may lead to flash flooding, is occurring across the warning area and will continue today, with 6-hourly rainfall totals of 60 to 120mm likely, and locally heavier falls possible with thunderstorms.

Damaging winds, with gusts up to 100 km/h, are a lesser threat but still possible with any organised thunderstorm activity in the warning area.

Locations which may be affected include Roma, Charleville, Mitchell, Bollon and St George.

Flood risk is widespread

Flood warnings are currently active for the Balonne, Maranoa, Warrego, Bulloo and Paroo Rivers, as well as Bungil Creek, Wallum Creek, Mungallala Greek.

Catchments between Thargomindah and St George are on flood watch.

Balonne River

The major flood peak along the Balonne River is arriving at Surat.

The Balonne River at Warkon is currently at 8.58m and falling, with moderate flooding. The river level at Warkon is expected to fall below the moderate flood level of 8m today.

The Balonne River at Surat is currently at 9.39m and steady, with major flooding. The river level at Surat is expected to peak near 9.40 metres this morning.

Downstream of Surat, River levels at Weribone and Warroo are rising quickly during Sunday morning after heavy rainfall was recorded in the area overnight.

Minor to major flooding is being recorded along the Balonne River downstream of Surat to Beardmore Dam as floodwaters continue to arrive from upstream.

For more detailed information, refer to the catchment flood warning.

Maranoa River

Major flooding is being recorded in Amby Creek, and moderate flooding is being recorded in the Maranoa River, during Sunday morning.

River height observations are not available for the manual station at Mitchell. However, based on the automatic gauge it is expected that river levels are above the moderate flood level of 3m and rising.

The Maranoa River at Mitchell may remain above the moderate flood level during Sunday, with higher levels possible with further heavy rainfall.

The Maranoa River at Springfield is currently at 7.25 metres and rising; it is likely to exceed the major flood level of 8m this morning.

Bungil Creek

River level rises have been recorded in the Bungil Creek overnight between Tabers and Roma.

The Bungil Creek at Roma automatic station is currently 4.03 metres and rising, and below the minor flood level of 6m. The Bungil Creek at Roma may exceed the minor flood level today.

Wallum and Mungallala Creeks

Renewed river rises are expected at Bollon on the Wallam Creek during Sunday, with moderate flooding possible on Monday as upstream flood waters arrive.

Since 9am Saturday widespread rainfall totals of 70-110 mm have been recorded across parts of Mungallala and Wallam Creek catchments.

Further showers and storms are possible today, although the rainfall is not expected to be as heavy.

For more detailed information, refer to the catchment flood warning.

Warrego River

Widespread moderate to heavy falls between 50-163 mm have been recorded in the upper Warrego catchment since 9am Saturday.

Further heavy falls are possible for the rest of the weekend.

The Warrego River at Charleville is currently at 1.12 metres and steady; it is expected to exceed the minor flood level of 4m on Sunday morning.

The river level may exceed the moderate flood level of 5m later today.

For more detailed information, refer to the catchment flood warning.

Paroo River

Minor flooding is expected to develop along the Paroo River around Eulo during Tuesday, with higher levels possible with forecast rainfall. Strong river rises are expected along the upper Paroo and its tributaries over the next few days.

In the 6 hours to 4pm on Saturday, Cooladdi Alert recorded 60 mm of rainfall in the upper Paroo catchment.

Widespread heavy falls are expected throughout the weekend, with locally higher totals possible.

For more detailed information, refer to the catchment flood warning.

Bulloo River

Minor flooding is likely along the Bulloo River to Quilpie.

The Bulloo River at Quilpie is currently at 1.31 metres and steady; it is likely to exceed the minor flood level of 3m. With further forecast rain, the river level may reach the moderate flood level of 4m.

For more detailed information, refer to the catchment flood warning.