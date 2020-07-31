Menu
Man cut free after a single vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway
Highway cut, man hospitalised in serious crash

by Cormac Pearson
31st Jul 2020 5:21 AM
Emergency services were racing to free a man trapped in a car following a serious crash on the Bruce Highway north of Brisbane late on Thursday night.

All northbound lanes of the highway were closed just before the Caloundra turn-off after the accident occurred about 10.20pm

Northbound travellers have been urged to detour via Steve Irwin Way or Roys Rd.

Firefighters and paramedics were on the scene and with a rescue helicopter landing at the scene.

The 36-year-old man was eventually free'd from the vehicle, suffering a broken leg and head injuries.

He was flown to Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

Originally published as Highway cut, man hospitalised in serious crash

bruce highway caloundra crash sunshine coast

