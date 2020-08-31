Menu
A northern NSW man, 21, has been refused bail after an alleged high speed pursuit.
Crime

High-speed pursuit accused had similar offence conviction

Liana Turner
31st Aug 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 5:55 AM
A BANORA Point man charged with engaging in a high-speed pursuit remains in custody.

Tyger Jack Titmarsh, 21, was arrested on Saturday night after he allegedly led police on a chase from through Banora Point, Tweed Heads South and Chinderah from about 11.30pm.

Police will allege the pursuit circled back to Banora Point before Mr Titmarsh ran out of fuel, with the VW hatchback coming to a sudden stop on Winders Place.

They will allege Mr Titmarsh made a further attempt to flee police after he left the vehicle, and a foot pursuit took place.

He was arrested, taken to Tweed Heads Police Station and charged with driving while disqualified, police pursuit, resisting police and entering enclosed lands.

When he appeared before the registrar of Lismore Local Court yesterday, he was again refused bail.

It's understood Mr Titmarsh was already serving an intensive corrections order for a similar pursuit offence and was on parole for domestic violence matters at the time of the alleged offending.

Police will allege he reached speeds in excess of 160km/h at the peak of the pursuit.

Mr Titmarsh is expected to face Tweed Heads Local Court by video link from custody today.

He has lodged no formal pleas.

