High-range drink driver found with weapons/drug utensils

DRINK DRIVING: A man in his 40’s was spotted by Chinchilla police speeding along Banana Bridge Rd last night, Monday, July 27. Pic: Supplied

A MAN in his 40s was spotted by Chinchilla police speeding along Banana Bridge Rd last night at 6.45pm, Monday, July 27.

Police senior constable James Leahy said the man was pulled over and subjected to a roadside breath test and vehicle search.

“He fell into the category of high range drink driving,” snr const Leahy said.

“He was found to be in possession of utensils that were used for dangerous drugs and a knife.

“The vehicle was not only defective, but in a completely unsafe condition to be on a road.”

The 40-year-old is facing the following charges; high range drink driving, possession of utensils used to smoke a dangerous drug, possession of a weapon, driving an unsafe vehicle, and exceeding the speed limit.