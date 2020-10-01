High profile police officer charged with rape

A police officer has been suspended from the force after he was charged with rape.

A HIGH-profile Northern Territory police officer has been suspended from the force after he was charged with rape.

The 37-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared in the Darwin Local Court for the first time this afternoon after being arrested last night.

He stands charged with having sexual intercourse without consent, possessing ammunition without a licence and unlawfully possessing property.

NT Police initially refused to specify what the offences were, but they are alleged to have occurred while the police officer was off-duty.

The officer is well-known among the top brass.

He has been suspended with pay.

A NT Police spokeswoman said the information had been provided in accordance with NT Police Transparency Guidelines.

"As the matter is before court, no further information will be provided," she said.

The man was represented by barrister Luke Officer, who is also on the legal team for constable Zachary Rolfe. Mr Rolfe was charged with the murder of Yuendumu teenager Kumanjayi Walker.

It comes after another NT Police officer - 43-year-old Daniel Keelan - faced court for allegedly supplying cocaine to his colleague.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

Originally published as High profile NT police officer charged with rape, suspended from duty