Crime

High-profile lawyer’s guilty plea over DVO breach

by Patrick Billings and Vanessa Marsh
23rd Oct 2020 1:25 PM
A high-profile Brisbane lawyer has spent a "horrendous" night locked up after breaching a domestic violence order.

The man, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, was arrested and charged overnight after police found him intoxicated at the aggrieved's property.

The solicitor aged in his mid-50s, represented himself in Brisbane Magistrates Court this morning.

He pleaded guilty to a single count of contravening a domestic violence order.

Police Prosecutor Senior Sergeant Mark Gorton said the DVO prohibited the man from going to the woman's address in north Brisbane.

Magistrate Leanne Scoines agreed spending a night in the watch-house was a “big thing” but said the community expected people to adhere to DVOs.
Magistrate Leanne Scoines agreed spending a night in the watch-house was a “big thing” but said the community expected people to adhere to DVOs.

"At eight o'clock last night he was found sitting on a couch in the front yard of the address. When police attended they noted he was intoxicated," he said.

The court heard it was the first breach of the DVO which had been made in February 2018.

Appearing via videolink from the Brisbane Watchhouse the man said police had varied the DVO on Wednesday forbidding contact with the woman. Previously he had been allowed contact by consent.

The man, who appeared dishevelled, said the woman had actually rang him so he could explain the altered DVO.

"I stupidly went and explained it to her. I was just about to leave when the police arrived," he said.

"It won't happen again, it shouldn't have happened this time."

He said he did not enter the actual dwelling.

The man submitted he had already been punished enough.

"I spent a night in the watch-house which is horrendous beyond belief and one might consider to be sufficient penalty for non violent breach without previous convictions," he said.

Magistrate Leanne Scoines agreed spending a night in the watch-house was a "big thing" but said the community expected people to adhere to DVOs.

She convicted the man without further punishment and did not record a conviction.

Do you face the issues mentioned in this story? Help is available.

QUEENSLAND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

  1. DVConnect Womensline: 1800 811 811
  2. DVConnect Mensline: 1800 600 636
  3. 1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463

Originally published as High-profile lawyer's guilty plea over DVO breach

crime domestic violence dvo breach queensland crime

