High-profile lawyer and girlfriend charged

High-profile lawyer Campbell MacCallum has been charged with money laundering, fraud and drug offences as part of an ongoing Crime and Corruption Commission investigation into his law firm.

MacCallum, a Gold Coast solicitor, was charged by detectives today as part of the lengthy Operation Jackal.

The 46-year-old is facing three counts of money laundering, two counts of fraud, two counts of supplying a dangerous drug and three counts of possessing a dangerous drug.

"It will be alleged the money laundering involved proceeds of serious criminal offences paid by clients for legal services undertaken by the firm," a statement from the CCC said.

"It will be further alleged the fraud offences were committed against Legal Aid Queensland."

The CCC has been investigating the Gold Coast law firm Moloney MacCallum Abdelshahied Lawyers as part of its probe into trust accounts.

A number of prominent law firms have been raided with lawyers charged.

As part of the CCC probe MacCallum was also charged with possessing dangerous drugs in July after CCC officers raided his home.

MacCallum's partner Nicole Anne Crisp, 38, from Burleigh Heads, was also served a notice to appear to face four counts of possessing a dangerous drug as part of the CCC operation.

They are both expected to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on January 13.

CCC Chairman Alan MacSporran QC said allegations of criminal offending by individuals associated with the legal profession is concerning.

"In my view, any alleged criminal offending by individuals associated with the legal profession is very serious," Mr MacSporran said.

"Legal Aid Queensland helps Queenslanders engage with the legal system. Any fraud on Legal Aid ultimately impacts on tax payers and those people who are financially disadvantaged that require access to their services."

MacCallum has been contacted for comment.

