High honoured for Chinchilla-raised ex-policeman

LAUNCH DATE: Family and police gathered for the ceremony that named QPV Norm Watt in honour of Chinchilla-raised Norman Watt.

IT HAS been 20 years since Senior Constable Norman Watt was tragically killed during a seven-hour siege at Alton Downs near Rockhampton.

Despite the long time since these horrific events, emotions are still raw and family members are still feeling the hole in their lives where Norm used to be.

They describe some days as easy and say some days they miss him so immensely that they don’t know how to go on.

March 11 was one of the enjoyable days, as they honoured Norm by attending the official commissioning and naming of two new police vessels – one named after him.

QPV Norm Watt is a 17m monohull patrol and enforcement vessel and will operate out of Mooloolaba.

Norm’s mother Rosalie Watt said it was an incredible honour and fitting tribute to their son.

“Its hurts in a way, but it’s nice to think that Norm’s spirit will be enjoying it, gliding around the ocean on a brand-new police boat,” she said.

“They also gave us a tour of the boat and took us for a ride on the Brisbane Port and out into the water, which was very exciting.”

Norm was a Chinchilla boy through and through.

He loved growing up here and did all of his schooling in the community and is remembered by many.

He joined the police academy straight after school then moved to Rockhampton where he served with distinction with both district branch and the dog squad.

At 9.22pm on Thursday, July 20, 2000, officers were called to a hobby farm at Alton Downs, west of Rockhampton, after reports a severe domestic dispute was taking place and a man had fired three shots at a friend.

Norm Watt was also called to the scene with his dog, PD Zeus.

Officers arrived and began to put a cordon around the residence.

Just after midnight a shot was heard and Norm Watt fell to the ground.

Senior Constable Watt was buried in the Nerimbera Memorial Cemetery Rockhampton and is remembered as a dear friend, a dedicated officer and a ‘stand up’ guy.

Norm’s dad died six years ago and so was unable to attend the commissioning ceremony last week but his wife said he would have been watching on filled with pride for his son and the fantastic work he did while serving in the police force.

“It does mean a lot,” Mrs Watt said.

“You feel a little bit embarrassed at first, but then you remember how much it meant to the police and how much it mattered to them that they lost one of their own on duty, you know they are struggling with it too.

“At Norman’s funeral, I just couldn’t get over how badly each one of the policemen felt.”

The other new patrol vessel QPV Shayne Gill is named after Constable Shayne Gill who died instantly when he was struck by a passing truck.