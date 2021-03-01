Here’s when the Western Downs is expected to get rain

STORMY WEATHER: The Western Downs is expected to receive some showers and thunderstorms this week. Picture: File

STORMY WEATHER: The Western Downs is expected to receive some showers and thunderstorms this week. Picture: File

Showers and hot weather are expected to hit the Western Downs in the wake of the potential cyclone building on the far north coast of Queensland.

Bureau of Meteorology duty forecaster Shane Kennedy said today would be the region’s “best chance” for showers, particularly in the Dalby and Chinchilla areas.

Still need to activate your free Courier Mail subscription? Click here to find out how.

“There’s a 40 per cent chance of seeing some rain today, with it likely to be light falls in the 5mm range or less through isolated showers,” Mr Kennedy said.

“Dalby has a better chance of receiving about 5–10mm, with the Chinchilla and Miles set to receive about 5mm.”

Mr Kennedy said the wet weather trough would be sitting close to the east coast until Tuesday, with it expected to drift to the west by Wednesday.

“That’s when we’ll see a chance of more showers and thunderstorms, with Dalby expecting a 30 per cent chance of rainfall,” he said.

“It will then begin to dry out for the rest of the week.”

Want to stay up to date with the latest news from Dalby and the Western Downs? Sign up to our alerts here.

High temperatures are expected to scorch the Western Downs at the start of the week, before a drop in temperature on Thursday due to a south-easterly cool change pushing through on Wednesday evening.

“Dalby will get up to about 36C, while Chinchilla and Miles will be up around 37C tomorrow,” Mr Kennedy said.

“It should be much cooler after Thursday with a chance rainfall at the end of the week, with the Western Downs expecting something around 30C, or even lower than that.

“We are also likely to see some very high fire danger in smaller patches across the Darling Downs as well.”

Follow the Dalby Herald on Instagram @dalbyherald and Twitter @DalbyHerald

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription