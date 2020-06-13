Here’s six jobs you could get right now

APPLY NOW: Here are six jobs in the Chinchilla area you can apply for now. Picture: Contributed

APPLY NOW: Here are six jobs in the Chinchilla area you can apply for now. Picture: Contributed

AS THE coronavirus restrictions ease further, more and more employers are looking to hire some staff.

Here are six places you can find a job in Chinchilla and surrounds:

1) Small Business Financial Counsellor (Part-time)

Rural Solutions Queensland Inc is looking for someone to provide financial counselling to small businesses affected by COVID-19. This job covers the Western Downs area. Applications close June 26.

2) Trade Assistant

This is an opportunity to work for a company that manufactures and assembles equipment in the oil and gas industries. They are looking for someone who can start immediately.

3) Community Care Supervisor

This is a position for an experienced home care/community co-ordinator. The position is based in Chinchilla.

4) Youth Connect Worker/Client Support Officer (Part-time)

Chinchilla Community Centre is looking for someone to work with young people. The applicant should have a Certificate III in Community Services (or similar) or two years of relevant experience. Applications close June 19.

5) Shift Runner

Domino’s is looking for a shift runner to manage staff and provide customer service.

6) Educator

Busy Bees is looking for an experienced educator with a Certificate III in Early Childhood Education and Care to create programs for children to encourage them to explore. Applications closed July 6.