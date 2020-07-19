Here’s how businesses can boost their skill set

UP-SKILL: TSBE’s partnership is set to boost skills for small businesses in construction across the Downs. Pic: Supplied

A SERIES of capability building workshops will be rolled out in the Western Downs and surrounds for small businesses in the building and construction industry over the next six months.

The workshops will cover a variety of topics including estimating, tendering, quoting, contract management, financial and budgeting skills, legislation, regulation and codes advice, as well as digital skills and systems, marketing and business development.

Toowoomba and Surat Basin Enterprises (TSBE) have teamed up with Construction Skills Queensland (CSQ) to deliver the workshops in support of small and medium-sized enterprises.

The targeted half-day workshops will be delivered in Dalby, Chinchilla, Miles, Roma, Toowoomba and Pittsworth over the next few weeks.

TSBE Energy and Infrastructure General Manager, Lance MacManus, said small businesses were the backbone of the strong construction sector in the region.

“Ensuring they have access to information, support and experience helps these small businesses be competitive, agile and profitable to help win the next job; it ensures these businesses can then employ more apprentices, support staff and benefit the wider community,” said Mr MacManus.

CSQ Chief Executive Officer Brett Schimming said CSQ’s Small Business Program recognises the vital role that small businesses play in regional economies.

“Small businesses create jobs, employ apprentices and trainees, provide a supply chain of skilled workers to meet the demands of larger projects and generally support economic growth and regional development,” Mr Schimming said.

“The Small Business Program is enabling CSQ to partner with organisations such as TSBE to specifically target and support small to medium operators in Queensland’s building and construction industry.”

Participants will also receive direct access to support after the session, with an online learning portal and a two-hour follow up session.



The workshops are in Toowoomba on July 22, Pittsworth on 23 July, Dalby on August 5, Chinchilla on August 6, Miles on August 19 and Roma on August 20 – at the cost of $25 per workshop.