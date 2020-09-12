Hemsworth leaves Today hosts stunned

“Did that just happen?!” Weekend Today host Rebecca Maddern was gobsmacked and “a bit hot” by this surprise Chris Hemsworth appearance.

Weekend Today hosts Rebecca Maddern and Richard Wilkins were left stunned when none other than Aussie A-lister Chris Hemsworth crashed this morning's weather report.

The hosts crossed to Lauren Phillips, reporting live from a field in remote Scone, NSW, to get the day's weather - but within seconds, Phillips was joined by one of Australia's biggest stars wandering into shot.

Hemsworth reeled through the national weather for the day, as Maddern and Wilkins appeared totally gobsmacked:

Be cool, guys!



"You've made my job looking very easy there - would you like to take over?" Phillips asked the star. It's unclear how the reporter managed to arrange the superstar cameo - but she did reveal during their chat that she's been living in Hemsworth's hometown of Byron Bay for the past 10 weeks.

As for Hemsworth, he said he was some 600km south of his famous Byron mansion in Scone to work on a conservation project.

The banter between the pair continued as, back in the studio, Wilkins and Maddern struggled to compose themselves.

Phillips told Hemsworth she'd promised the hosts she'd deliver a good interview on location in Scone - but given her remote location, they probably thought it'd be a "rogue horse" in the field behind them.

Rebecca’s not coping.



"I'm a little like a rogue horse. I'll escape here at some point and they'll have to lasso me," said Hemsworth.

As the segment ended, Wilkins told Hemsworth he was booked and would be expected at the same time tomorrow.

"You lost your job! Sorry, I'm only available for the next 35 seconds," the star quipped.

Just casually hanging with a Hemsworth in a field in Scone, no big deal

As Phillips and her new friend signed off, Maddern still couldn't quite believe what had just happened.

"Dickie, you're the one who usually comes up with the big names on this show, but you have been TRUMPED. What about that? Chris Hemsworth. Did that just happen? He just read the weather on Weekend Today. My year made. They said 2020 was bad, no it's not. I'm a bit hot!"

Check out the hilarious segment in full below:

We get some help with weekend weather from the God of Thunder himself, Chris Hemsworth! #9Today pic.twitter.com/YsfCxADIiD — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) September 11, 2020

Originally published as Hemsworth leaves Today hosts stunned