Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
All That Glitters: Emilee Hembrow shops up a storm at a popular boutique.
All That Glitters: Emilee Hembrow shops up a storm at a popular boutique.
Fashion & Beauty

Social media star tries on 60 items at boutique

by Emily Halloran & Ryan Keen
14th Mar 2020 7:04 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Gold Coast social media sensation Emilee Hembrow was spotted having a spree at a fashion store this week.

The mother of two, 28, visited Robina Town Centre's latest women's clothing store Runaway Boutique on Thursday afternoon.

"Even though the requested garments were ready for her in a private styling area, she insisted she should to a full store look around and make sure nothing 'cute was missed'," a spokeswoman for the label said.

"She tried on up to 60 garments and loved the white items most.

"She spent over two hours in the store and left with four bags of garments filled with mostly form-fitting dresses that she said were going to be her go-to looks for upcoming events that she has this week."

Emilee Hembrow shops at Robina Town Centre store Runaway the Label. Picture: Tertius Pickard
Emilee Hembrow shops at Robina Town Centre store Runaway the Label. Picture: Tertius Pickard

 

Emilee Hembrow at Runaway the Label. Picture: Tertius Pickard
Emilee Hembrow at Runaway the Label. Picture: Tertius Pickard
emilee hembrow entertainment shopping

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CONFIRMED: Coronavirus case in South Burnett region

        premium_icon CONFIRMED: Coronavirus case in South Burnett region

        Health There are currently 35 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Queensland.

        The top places to buy a coffee in Chinchilla as voted by you

        premium_icon The top places to buy a coffee in Chinchilla as voted by you

        News We reveal Chinchilla’s most popular spots to grab a coffee.

        Tom remembered for making a lot from a little

        premium_icon Tom remembered for making a lot from a little

        News A likeable guy who had extreme skills in the pool, this is how Thomas William...

        Carnival to ignite love of netball in the Maranoa

        premium_icon Carnival to ignite love of netball in the Maranoa

        News Maranoa Netball Association is hosting an Inter District Netball on April 25 and...