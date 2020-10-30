Helpless toddler among 52 files on pedo’s computer

Paul Max McLaren Grewar (left) walks from court after being sentenced for downloading child rape images and videos.

A video of a toddler screaming as they were raped was one of 52 child abuse files found on a paedophile's computer.

Paul Max McLaren Grewar, 21, walked from Maroochydore Magistrates Court with a suspended sentence on Friday.

The court heard he used BitTorrent software over three weeks in 2019 to download the photos and videos of children being raped and abused.

Grewar gave police the passwords to his devices when they raided his Ilkley home on April 7 last year.

He admitted to viewing 52 files relating to child abuse before moving them to the recycle bin.

"From this, police were able to see that you accessed material that is vile in the extreme," Judge Glen Cash said.

"The material that you accessed included some videos of the sodomic rape of a child about eight to 10 years of age.

"And another of an infant, two to three years-odd age, while the infant was screaming."

Commonwealth prosecutor Katie Shea said seven files involved children under the age of 13 and there was a theme of incest through several images.

She said jail was the only appropriate sentence but it was in the court's hands as to how that was structured.

Grewar on Friday pleaded guilty to one count of using a carriage service to access child exploitation material.

The maximum penalty for the offence is 15 years in jail.

Paul Grewar’s mother covers a camera as her son walks from court.

Defence barrister Simon Lewis said his client had a disconnect between the content he was viewing and the harm that was being done to the children.

He said Grewar had since been diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder and Paedophilic Disorder.

"(A psychologist) has put my client through a rehabilitation course of 28 two-hour sessions and it seems to be a course that thoroughly examines this type of offending," Mr Lewis said.

He said a report from the psychologist made it clear there was a link between Grewar's ASD and the offence.

Mr Lewis said another doctor refused to treat Grewar after learning of the offence he was charged with.

The court heard Grewar turned to marijuana after being bullied in high school and was dependent on the drug by the time he was in Year 11.

"As is also not unusual involving cases like my client, he's reported he has never had a girlfriend or been in a sexual relationship," Mr Lewis said.

"He struggled with the concept of love, what it is and how to express it.

"He resorted to his first sexual experience being with a prostitute."

Grewar's mother sat in the court as Judge Cash considered the family support Grewar had, his efforts at rehabilitation, and his lack of criminal history.

He said he had to consider the sentencing principle that jail was a last resort.

Grewar was sentenced to nine months in jail with immediate release on the condition he agreed to a $1000 good behaviour bond.

He walked from court with paper covering his face.