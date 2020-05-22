Helping the community's most vulnerable

LENDING an ear and a helping hand to the elderly community through volunteering with Meals on Wheels, Alison Butterworth, 57, has been delivering meals for the non-for-profit organisation for more than 10 months.

Meals on Wheels treasurer Alison Butterworth said being there for elderly members of the Chinchilla community is a vital and fulfilling role.

“It’s good for them knowing someone is there to call on them… especially the ones who are house bound it provides them with a contact to the outside world,” she said.

“I have a bit of a chat when I deliver, and that’s how I’ve gotten to know a few of them, and check out their handy work - crocheting and knitting.”

Ms Butterworth said it would be great if more community members got involved in volunteering.

“It’s great to give back to the community that’s probably given to you and supported you, people don’t realise, and they have busy lives, but volunteering in any way you get a good feeling - it’s a reward in its self,” she said.

If you would like to get involved with Chinchilla Meals on Wheels contact; 4662 8043.