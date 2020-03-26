HELP IS HERE: Workshops to assist Chinchilla business owners

NEW PROGRAMS: Webinars will be run for business owners.

CURRENT and budding local business owners won’t have to suffer alone in these trying times, thanks to a new initiative sponsored by community leaders.

Upcoming workshop sessions planned by Western Downs Regional Council, local Chambers of Commerce and the National Retail Association (NRA) will now be delivered online, allowing more businesses access to this important initiative during this challenging time.

Council’s General Manager for Community and Liveability Jodie Taylor said the online three-week series would allow for businesses to learn more about topics such as e-commerce, visual merchandising, and retail sales.

“As the region continues to deal with the global coronavirus health emergency, Council is committed to providing business owners with as much support as possible while continuing to adhere to advice provided by State and Federal Government authorities,” Mrs Taylor said.

“The sessions will cover a range of topics including e-commerce which could assist businesses dealing with current challenges such as servicing customers in self-isolation.

“As we continue to face this ongoing challenge together, it’s important that now, more than ever, we do all we can to support our local businesses and I encourage the retail sector to take advantage of these free support sessions.”

NRA Training Director Yvonne Williams said the association was eager to support small businesses in the Western Downs.

“The National Retail Association is delighted to be working with Western Downs Regional Council to deliver these online webinars,” Ms Williams said.

“We deliver workshops nationally to retailers of all sizes so it’s great to be able to bring this type of training to a regional Queensland area.

“Our workshops focus on practical strategies that can be actioned immediately to help encourage customers return to your business.”

The new webinars will now be held on Tuesday 7, Tuesday 14 and Tuesday 21 April between 5.30 and 6.30pm covering topics including retail sales, visual merchandising and e-commerce.

All webinars are free to access and all local retail staff and business owners are encouraged to register via www.nra.net.au/events/retail-webinar.

Council is also offering additional digital support for anyone needing assistance to virtually attend these sessions.

For further information please contact Council on 1300 COUNCIL (1300 268 624).