Help available for southwest residents with land disputes

RESIDENTS that are facing land disputes will be able to get help with the Land Access Ombudsman setting up their first pop-up office in Roma this month.

The LAO’s dispute resolution team will be at Roma Community Hub on September 15, available for meetings with landholders, resource authority employees and related professionals to refer a dispute for investigation, find out about the support and options available, or ask any questions they may have.

The LAO provides free, independent dispute resolution services for those with an active Conduct and Compensation Agreement or Make Good Agreement.

Senior dispute resolution officer Andrea Green also says that where they can’t investigate, they can help either party find the right avenue for support.

“Every situation has its own issues and intricacies – especially around Roma, where there’s a long history of agriculture and gas coexisting - and you might not be sure if we can assist,” she said.

“But that’s why we’re coming to you – so we can meet face-to-face, look at the problems at hand and do our best to either start resolving the issue, or put you in touch with someone who can.”

Common issues brought to the Land Access Ombudsman to date include biosecurity and washdown concerns, locked gates and access issues, and hazards posed to stock and workers.

All meetings will have COVID-safe measures in place, including a limit of four people in the room at a time to maintain distance.

Those needing more people (e.g. landholders wishing to have their lawyer or advocate accompany them) can contact the LAO to arrange a separate time at a suitable venue.

Appointments with the LAO team will be available between 10am and 3pm, Tuesday 15 September.

They will also be in Chinchilla on 14 September, and Dalby on 16 September.

To book, email enquiries@lao.org.au or visit the website for more information.