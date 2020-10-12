Menu
RACQ Capricorn Helicopter assisting police with search at Barney Point.
Helicopter called in as police search for boat off coast

Melanie Plane
12th Oct 2020 4:36 PM
THE RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue crew is assisting police with a search in waters off Barney Point.

A Queensland Police spokesman confirmed that at 1.10pm, a member of the public standing on the shore reported seeing a vessel potentially in trouble, before losing sight of it.

 

 

Police launched a search and the spokesman said Rescue 300 did a precautionary sweep of the area to assist.

It is unclear whether the boat has been found.

