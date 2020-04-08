Heartwarming video shows how students stick together

DETERMINED to keep their music mantra alive during the COVID-19 pandemic, staff and students at a Coast school have today released a unique collaboration.

With rehearsals and performances cancelled for the foreseeable future, music students at St Andrew's Anglican College used the online platform Zoom to rehearse and individually recorded a performance of 'Feeling Good' which was put together to create a music clip.

GOOD NEWS TUESDAY // Here's a little something to make sure you're 'Feeling Good' today. Each Tuesday morning our Jazz... Posted by St Andrew's Anglican College on Monday, 6 April 2020

Jazz orchestra director Andrew Eunson, who stood in a room by himself, conducting 26 students on a screen said the experience taught the students how to be innovative.

"When society goes through challenges like these, it's important to find the opportunity to learn," Mr Eunson said.

"We live in a technological world where borders mean nothing today.

"I say this because as musicians, we collaborate with many people and while the norm is to do this together in person, my aim here was to demonstrate to our students first-hand that they should not be limited to this only."

With a warm sense of fellowship, the video displayed music's ability to bring people together even during self-isolation.

"The bonds these students have with each other have been created over many years, and for our older students it is something that is incredibly important and valued," Mr Eunson said.

"It was evident within a few minutes of the online rehearsal that the students were just as keen to say, 'hi' and banter with each other as they were to rehearse."

St Andrew's Anglican College Year 12 student Avana Reynolds said being able to see and perform with her "band family" was a mental break from isolation.

"Without the online rehearsals and the video project the isolation period would have been a lot harder," she said.

"Band is such a big part of my life and who I am - it is pretty much a second family, and not being able to see them every morning it is hard to come to terms with that."

With social distancing measures unlikely to ease in the near future, Mr Eunson was positive about using the opportunity to think creatively.

"Term two will bring a number of additional exciting opportunities for music students at the College, and I'm really looking forward to extending the group's creative expertise through this ongoing experience," he said.

The jazz orchestra was made up of students from Years 7 to 12.