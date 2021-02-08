Heartless serial thief steals old lady’s orchids

Yasmin Plater pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to 27 charges that included 15 counts of stealing. In one incident she stolen six or seven orchids from an old lady.

IN a mean-spirited act, a thief went onto an elderly lady's patio and walked off carrying seven of her colourful orchids.

It was one of more than a dozen stealing offences that the thief, Yasmin Plater, carried out in a series of crimes that went before Ipswich Magistrates Court for sentence.

Yasmin Alleria Plater, 40, a mother of four from Corinda, pleaded guilty to 27 charges that included 15 of stealing; two counts of stealing after a previous conviction; creating a disturbance or nuisance; obstructing police; failing to appear at court; possession of dangerous drugs; failing to dispose of used needle/syringe; and numerous breaches of her bail conditions.

Plater appeared from jail via video-link.

The court heard she had 80 prior convictions for stealing or unlawfully taking goods away and been sentenced to jail terms for stealing in 2018 and 2019.

Prosecutor Sergeant Rose Molinaro said that in one incident Plater walked onto a patio of a block of units and stole six or seven orchids from a 79-year-old woman.

The thief dropped her hat at the scene and Plater's DNA was identified.

Other thefts involved cigarettes, alcohol, and a power fuses from a display at a service station.

Plater also stole greeting cards and a collectable teddy bear from a newsagency in Toowoomba.

Sgt Molinaro said the total value of the thefts was $1781.87 and police wanted restitution to be paid.

Police sought a jail penalty of nine to 12 months with an eligibility date for parole.

Plater had already spent 103 days in custody at the Numinbah Correctional Centre.

Defence lawyer John Wilson said Plater instructs she only began using methamphetamine and heroin when aged in her 30s and she had since completed a drug program.

Mr Wilson sought that any jail penalty be no longer than nine months, with immediate parole eligibility.

He said the mum of four children now aged between seven and 21, has been working in jail on a pilot program that allows her to pay off her SPER fine debts.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum said Plater had a significant history for dishonesty offences, and that there had been a lot of personal difficulties in her life.

She said some of her thefts involved stealing from charity organisations like Lifeline.

Plater was sentenced to an overall six-month jail penalty.

Ms MacCallum declared the 103 days in custody with Plater immediately eligible to begin her parole application.

She was ordered to pay $1781.87 restitution with the payments to be worked out by the government fine agency SPER.

