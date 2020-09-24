Menu
MEMORIAL SERVICE: A service will be held on September 25 for beloved Lismore teenager Edward
MEMORIAL SERVICE: A service will be held on September 25 for beloved Lismore teenager Edward "Eddie" Allen, a promising young rugby player, was killed when his car crashed into a tree near the Lismore Golf Club.
Heartbroken family, friends, teammates to farewell Eddie

Alison Paterson
24th Sep 2020 9:30 AM | Updated: 1:13 PM
A SERVICE to farewell a beloved Lismore teen will be live-streamed in order to accommodate all his friends and the community who are in grieving.

Eddie Allen died after his car hit a tree last week.

Lismore Rugby Union Club president Peter Everingham announced plans for the service via social media.

Mr Everingham said due to COVID-19 protocols, numbers were limited and priority would be given to family, close friends and Eddie's teammates from his union, league and soccer clubs.

"Eddie's memorial service is being held at LRUC this Friday at 11am," he posted.

"It will be a ticketed event, and under the rules to hold this we have to register everyone who attends, with a maximum of 500 attendees.

"There will be a live link (YouTube) put out soon for those who wish to watch from home, school or work."

Mr Everingham said he believed Trinity and Woodlawn would be making arrangements to live-stream at their respective schools.

"You must have a ticket to show at the front gate, otherwise no entry, this will ensure that close family, friends and teammates will be there," he posted.

"The family are allocating tickets to Rovers Soccer, Brothers League and LRUC to distribute so there will be ample opportunity to get a ticket for the appropriate people."

Mr Everingham said anyone who wanted to attend needed to contact him directly.

"I will be at the club on Thursday afternoon from 5.30pm to about 6.30pm," he posted.

"I will start distributing tickets to Eddie and Noah's teams first, so if you are one of them and will definitely be attending, you will need to get a ticket from me.

"Please be considerate and respectful and only ask for a ticket if you fit the description, otherwise a close family member or friend could miss out."

Contact Mr Everingham on 0417 236 337.

If this article has brought up issues for you, contact Lifeline on 131114.

covid-19 eddie allen lismore lismore rugby union club memorial service northern rivers community foundation
Lismore Northern Star

