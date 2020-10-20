Heartbreak as family farewells dad-to-be killed in smash

Brock Daniel's funeral in Bundaberg was live streamed for friends and family who couldn't attend. Pic: YouTube

A teenage boy killed in a tragic car crash on the Darling Downs earlier this month has today been farewelled by loved ones in Bundaberg at a funeral service.

Brock Daniel, 16, died after the vehicle he was travelling in rolled several times near Toowoomba on October 5 near Cecil Plains.

There were three other teenagers in the vehicle, including Brock's older brother - who stayed with him and refused hospital transport - and Brock's pregnant girlfriend, Madalyn.

Brock, who would have been a father to twins, leaves behind five siblings who have committed to looking out for his babies for him.

Family and friends gathered at the funeral service while the song Wings by Birdy played.

A family friend read a poem on behalf of Brock's mother, Serena Daniel, who said she will always protect his girlfriend Madalyn and her babies.

"To no longer see your face breaks me every day," the poem read.

"So suddenly you were taken that I didn't get to say just how much I love you and that you were my life.

"I keep hoping that this is a bad dream and I'll wake up to one of your calls, I keep checking my phone and you haven't called."

She said in the poem Brock was "so excited to become a dad".

"You wanted them to hurry up and be here, you would have been an amazing dad. You're kind, loving, funny, and you knew what you wanted," the poem read.

"You wanted to marry Madi, have a big family … you had your whole life planned out.

"I promise to look after Madi and your beautiful babies."

Brock Daniel (right) and his uncle Chandler Daniel (left) with an ultrasound images of Brock's unborn twins. Picture: Facebook

Brock's uncle, Dallas, made an emotional farewell, saying he was proud of the man his nephew had become.

"Standing here to farewell my baby nephew Brock, is easily the hardest thing I've done," he said.

"At 16-years-old, still such a sweet, innocent man … so proud of you, 16-years-old and you're twice the man I am.

"You were such a positive vibe to everyone around you … one of those rare people that everyone wants around."

His uncle said Brock was eager to be a father, even if people thought he was too young.

"He was adamant regardless of age or stereotypes or other opinions (that) he was going to be the best dad, he was going to show everyone wrong, and we knew 100 per cent he was going to," he said.