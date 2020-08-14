‘Heart-wrenching’: Year 12 crash victim loses fight for life

The family of student Alyssa Postle have said their final goodbyes and made the “heart-wrenching” decision to turn off the 17-year-old’s life support.

The family of student Alyssa Postle have said their final goodbyes and made the “heart-wrenching” decision to turn off the 17-year-old’s life support.

Family and friends of "beautiful" Genesis Christian College Year 12 student Alyssa Postle are in mourning today following news the teen died as a result of injuries caused by a serious car crash Tuesday night.

It is understood the Alyssa's family made the decision to turn off her life support this afternoon.

A close family member described the loss as "so heart-wrenching".

Alyssa Postle lost her fight for life today after a serious car crash earlier this week. Picture: Facebook.

The school community has once again thrown its arms around Alyssa's family, which has been in limbo since she was critically injured in a horrific car crash on Old North Rd, Bray Park.

The school issued a letter to parents this afternoon advising them of the tragic news, with messages of condolences flooding in from the community.

"Such very sad news. All our love to you and the family. Our prayers are with you all during this difficult time. Alyssa may you spread your wings angel," said Erika Sivyer.

"Our family is heartbroken by the news. Alyssa was a beautiful girl inside and out. Sending all of our love to the Postle family and to the other family also affected by this tragedy," commented Amanda Pert.

Genesis Christian College student Alyssa Postle has died after a tragic car crash at Bray Park Tuesday night. Picture: Facebook.

"My mother's heart is broken for the pain of such devastating loss. May the Postle family feels God's embrace as He carries them through this unbearable heartache. Words seem inadequate," said Tracy Boyle Browne.

Flowers left at the site of a tragic car crash which lead to the death of Genesis Christian College student Alyssa Postle. Picture: Facebook.

The well-loved teenager sadly died just days after the car she was a passenger in struck a power pole on Old North Rd, Bray Park. Flower tributes have been left at the accident site this week.

Her friend, also a student at the school, was allegeldy driving the car at the time. She was taken to hospital at the time with minor injuries.

Originally published as 'Heart-wrenching': Year 12 crash victim loses fight for life