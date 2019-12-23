Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Offbeat

Heart-warming engagement on the ice rink

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
23rd Dec 2019 5:00 PM | Updated: 7:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT WAS a winter wonderland on the ice skating rink for a Gladstone couple who got engaged last week.

Tye Baldwin proposed to Meg Osmond at the place where their relationship began.

"It was our first date," Mr Baldwin said. "It's just come to our one year."

Although the couple have only dated for a short time, it was easy to break the ice.

"She made me happy and she was everything I was wanting in a future fiance and wife," Mr Baldwin said.

Unlike some of the ice skaters, it hadn't slipped Miss Osmond's mind the couple had picked out a ring only a month or so ago.

"I didn't know when he was actually going to propose," she said.

The meaning behind the proposal was enough to melt her heart.

"I didn't think he even remembered it was on the same date as the 17th of December when we met the year before," she said.

 

As for the wedding, they're unlikely to go with ice skating.

"I picture a backyard wedding with friends and family, nothing too big or too exciting," Miss Osmond said.

engagement ice-skating rink love relationship
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The home of big hearts and even bigger melons!

        The home of big hearts and even bigger melons!

        News It’s with a heavy heart I write my last editorial piece for the Chinchilla News.

        Western Downs on the rise, new figures reveal

        Western Downs on the rise, new figures reveal

        News HE Western Downs is open for business, with new figures pointing to a continued...

        What’s open and closed in Chinchilla and Miles this Christmas period

        premium_icon What’s open and closed in Chinchilla and Miles this Christmas...

        News Don’t get caught out this year and check out the list of all local trading hours...

        GALLERY: Carols by candlelight

        premium_icon GALLERY: Carols by candlelight

        News The Botanical Parkland was lit up with local faces and candlelight Sunday, December...