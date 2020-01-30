Menu
Heart attack victim left to die amid coronavirus fears

by Staff writers
30th Jan 2020 10:53 AM | Updated: 1:49 PM
A 60-year-old man who died from an apparent cardiac arrest outside a Haymarket restaurant on Tuesday night was reportedly not given CPR by bystanders out of fears that he had coronavirus.

A NSW Police spokeswoman said emergency services were called to a restaurant on Campbell St just after 8.30pm.

The spokeswoman said the man died at the scene despite efforts by paramedics to revive the man with CPR.

A man died in Haymarket after having a heart attack. Picture: Bill Hearne
The manager of Masuya Suisan said he was told by staff a man had collapsed outside the restaurant.

The incident followed videos circulating on social media showing people believed to have coronavirus collapsing on the street in China.

As of Wednesday, some 6000 cases of coronavirus were confirmed in China, its country of origin, with at least 132 fatalities.

No one rushed to help the man, fearing he had coronavirus. Picture: Bill Hearne
The virus has spread from the city of Wuhan across China to more that 15 countries, with about 60 cases in Asia, Europe, North America and, most recently, the Middle East.

Australia's coronavirus tally sits at seven people.

No deaths have been attributed to the virus outside China.

Estimates of how easily coronavirus spreads range from a "base reproduction rate" of 1.4 to 3.8 people infected by a single patient, according to David Fisman, a professor at the University of Toronto.

 

Chinese scientists, however, have said that one patient, on average, will have spread the virus to 5.5 other people.

"If that proves to be accurate, it would in part explain the surprisingly swift growth of cases in Hubei and beyond, and suggests that China is in for a very rough ride," said Stephen Morrison from the Center for Strategic & International Studies in Washington.

But the increase in reported cases could also come from "an improved detection capacity in hospitals," suggest Buzyn.

