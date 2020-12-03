Menu
QLD_CP_NEWS_GOPASSPORT_02DEC20
Health

Health tracker app to revolutionise post-COVID travel

by Peter Carruthers
3rd Dec 2020 10:37 AM
LOCALLY developed tech could be at the centre of post-COVID travel through game- changing real-time tracking and recording of airline passengers.

It's hoped the smartphone app can kick start the resumption of international travel and rescue a struggling tourism industry from the doldrums.

Led by infectious disease and border control experts, goPassport's digital platform allows international visitors to record details of COVID compliance before setting off to reduce disruption while increasing accountability.

GoPassport client services manager Abby Goss and CEO Matt McKinley launch Cairns-based initiative goPassport Australia. Picture: Stewart McLean
Designed to operate with external platforms such as Australia's border management systems, airline check-in systems and travel providers goPassport ensures privacy of travellers and the integrity of data.

Company chief executive Matt McKinley said there was more than 9 million international visitors to Australian in 2019.

"Worldwide there were 1.3 billion tourist arrivals in 2018," he said.

"GoPassport can safely unlock travel for all of them in the age of COVID.

"(It's) a digital health passport that provides an end-to-end COVID-19 compliance system for international travel. It's showing their policy and itinerary compliance and reporting their health status daily.

"All information is available in one place for government travel managers."

A crowd-funding campaign has so far raised close to $600,000 through 284 investors - an increase of 129 per cent on the original funding target of $350,000.

Mr McKinley said a team has been working on the technology since March.

An existing app developed for the tourism industry called Didgigo has been retrofitted to enable the goPassport health tracking function, Mr McKinley said.

The product is set to be released on the open market early in 2021.

"We are really pleased with the market's response to the product and interest from the government and the support of the industry," he said.

"And it's now up to us to deliver a premium product to keep Australia safe in 2021 and beyond."

The app is expected to cost about $45 to download and the whole family's data can be entered.

"For that it will keep them safe and the (tourism) industry will have a new set of tools," he said.

"Post-COVID travel is going to be different, it's not going to be the same as it has been in the past."

