Trudy Vains’ brother Michael died in a head-on crash on Round Hill Rd at Agnes Waters on December 29, 2009. She now wants other motorists to take care.
‘He was only 33’: Sister wants others to slow down

Trudy Vains
25th Dec 2020 11:00 AM | Updated: 4:29 PM
After reading and hearing about so many accidents and fatalities on the roads already, it takes me back to December 29, 2009 when that phone call came.

My brother Michael who was only 33 years old had died in a fatal head-on collision with another car on his way to a camping site at Agnes Waters.

His accident happened on a long stretch of road at Seventeen Seventy.

Noone knows the reason behind this accident, but the fact of the matter is, he is dead.

We can't change what happened.

This phone call absolutely changed my life as well as my family.

We will never be the same again.

To get that phone call is the worst nightmare for anyone and I truly wish that everyone stays safe this festive season.

Simple things can make for a better and safe trip on the roads:

 

Please make sure that your phone is either on bluetooth or turn it off.

 

Focus on the road.

 

Choose your music before you start your drive.

 

Take regular breaks to recharge, re energise and not get tired.

 

Pull over on the side of the road to eat, do not do it while driving.

 

If under the influence of alcohol or drugs, call an uber or taxi, don't drive.

Don't even think about driving just down the road.

Do the right thing.

Words just cannot express what it's like to get that phone call, and if we just remember that one single thing, thought, action - that you might think is OK for just a second - can absolutely change the lives of so many people.

 

It's not only family members that we need to think about, it's the people who see the accidents and attend as first aiders or first responders.

These accidents change their lives as well.

You don't want that phone call.

Please drive safely.

