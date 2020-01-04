Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Fire fighters at the scene of a car fire in West Stowe on Calliope River Road on January 2.
Fire fighters at the scene of a car fire in West Stowe on Calliope River Road on January 2.
News

‘He was lucky he got away’

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
3rd Jan 2020 10:20 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUICK-THINKING truck drivers prevented a car fire from spreading into nearby bushland yesterday.

Emergency services were called to Calliope River Rd just before 3pm Thursday where they found a Land Rover Discovery "well engulfed".

Westowe Rural Fire Brigade first officer Danny Devers said the fire which had spread to a grass area could have been a lot worse.

"It could have potentially got away into the forest," Mr Devers said.

"When we got there and there was a whole heap of Keetah trucks - they got their extinguishers out and got a lot of the grass fire down.

"They slowed it down which was good."

Fire fighters at the scene of a car fire in West Stowe on Calliope River Road on January 2.
Fire fighters at the scene of a car fire in West Stowe on Calliope River Road on January 2.

He said the car fire was started by an electrical fault.

"The driver pulled over because he could smell burning and see smoke coming from under the dash," he said.

"He was lucky he got away."

No one was injured in the incident.

The fire ban for Gladstone has been extended until January 10, 7am.

 

The flames from the car fire spread to grass right near bushlands.
The flames from the car fire spread to grass right near bushlands.
car fires gladstone car fire rural fire brigades west stowe
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Queensland records its lowest road fatalities since 1952

        premium_icon Queensland records its lowest road fatalities since 1952

        News Preliminary figures show there were 28 fewer deaths in 2019 than the year prior.

        'I find confidence sexy': Meet the real farmer Alex

        premium_icon 'I find confidence sexy': Meet the real farmer Alex

        News There’s more to this single Cunnamulla fella than meets the eye...

        Local races scratched for Bell Race Day

        premium_icon Local races scratched for Bell Race Day

        News ONGOING dry conditions have caused Bell's races to be cancelled.

        BREAKING: 47yo Charleville man charged with rape

        premium_icon BREAKING: 47yo Charleville man charged with rape

        News Police charged the man after a teenage girl was allegedly assaulted on New Year’s...